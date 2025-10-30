Kash Patel Slammed For Using $60 Million FBI Jet To Watch Girlfriend Perform

FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly used a government jet to attend his girlfriend's singing performance at a wrestling event in Nashville, according to flight records and claims made by a former FBI agent.

Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent and outspoken MAGA supporter, said on his podcast that Patel flew aboard a $60 million Department of Justice jet to see his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, perform at the Real American Freestyle wrestling event at Pennsylvania State University over the weekend.

"Dear FBI Employees:



I'm sorry the government ISN'T funded, so you won't be getting a paycheck.



Luckily, that doesn't stop Real American Freestyle WRESTLING!



So I flew the FBI jet to State College PA, hung out with my chick, and then flew to Nashville where she lives." -Ka$h pic.twitter.com/tuOmWwO4Wk — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) October 26, 2025

Flight logs, as per The Independent, show that a Justice Department-registered aircraft left Manassas Regional Airport in Virginia on October 25, landing about 40 minutes later at State College Regional Airport in Pennsylvania.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lists the aircraft's registered owner at the FBI's national headquarters in Washington, DC, suggesting it was an official government plane. A passenger manifest has not been released, leaving unclear whether Patel was on board.

Roughly two and a half hours later, the same jet reportedly flew to Nashville, Tennessee, where Wilkins lives.

Patel, 45, appeared at the event alongside Wilkins, 26, who shared photos of the two together on social media. The event, co-founded earlier this year by the late Hulk Hogan, featured Wilkins performing a song as part of the wrestling program.

FBI policy requires the director to use official aircraft for security reasons but also to repay the cost of any personal travel at commercial rates.

Lawmakers had accused Patel earlier as well of overusing a government jet for personal trips. Patel, at the time, said, "Congress made it mandatory" for him to use government planes for all travel.

Earlier this year, former FBI counterintelligence chief Frank Figliuzzi claimed Kash Patel spends more time in nightclubs than at the bureau's headquarters and no longer receives daily briefings. Reports suggested Patel was dividing his time between Washington, DC, and Las Vegas, leading to what insiders describe as "chaos" within the FBI.

He also faced criticism for ordering polygraph tests to identify agents accused of leaking information, something the FBI said was necessary to protect internal security.