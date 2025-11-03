"Disgustingly Baseless": Kash Patel On Girlfriend Being Called Israeli Spy

FBI Director Kash Patel has dismissed allegations that he used a government jet to attend his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins' singing performance, calling the attacks on her “cowardly” and “a total disgrace.”

The controversy began after former FBI agent and conservative commentator Kyle Seraphin claimed on his podcast that Patel used a $60 million FBI jet to travel to Nashville on October 25 to watch Wilkins perform at a wrestling event. Seraphin further alleged that Wilkins was a “honeypot” spy working for Israeli intelligence, a claim that Patel has vehemently denied.

“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic,” Patel wrote on X. “She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life.”

“Attacking her isn't just wrong — it's cowardly and jeopardises our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them,” he added.

Patel also spoke about his commitment to his role as FBI Director, saying he and the Bureau would remain focused on “taking violent criminals off the streets, crushing the fentanyl crisis, dismantling cartels, saving children, and hunting down terrorists.”

“I am proud of the work of this FBI. Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumours or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news,” he added.

In response to Seraphin's claim that Wilkins was a “former Mossad agent” sent to entice Patel, the country singer filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against the conservative podcaster.

Following the podcast's viral spread, the FBI issued a statement clarifying that no rules had been broken. The agency said Patel's travel “followed all required regulations.”

Ben Williamson, the FBI's Assistant Director for Public Affairs, also defended Patel's actions. Writing on X, he said that the “Director's use of government aircraft fully complies with federal law,” calling the controversy “disingenuous and dumb.”