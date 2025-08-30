Kash Patel's Girlfriend Called 'Israeli Spy' By Podcaster, She Sues Him

FBI Director Kash Patel's longtime partner Alexis Wilkins has sued former federal agent-turned podcaster Kyle Seraphin in a $5 million defamation case. The 26-year-old country singer moved court after Seraphin branded her a "honeypot" spy for Israeli intelligence.

The lawsuit claimed that Seraphin, who currently hosts a show on platforms including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Rumble, stated in his broadcast on August 22 that Mr Patel's girlfriend was a "former Mossad agent" dispatched to entice and expose him.

Seraphin further claimed that Wilkins was a "honeypot" trying to manipulate Patel, according to The New York Post.

This accusation is completely untrue, according to the lawsuit, and was made to encourage views and interaction. According to Wilkins' legal team, Seraphin "maliciously lied" to increase his online following and income, CNBC reported.

Wilkins accused Seraphin, a Republican podcaster who describes himself as a "recovering FBI agent," of "using this fabricated story as self-enriching clickbait."

Wilkins, an American-born country singer who also works with PragerU, has never been to Israel and has never held an intelligence position. She denies any connection to Israel or any intelligence service. The lawsuit claims that she is neither Jewish nor has any affiliation with the Mossad or any other foreign organisation.

Wilkins, 26, and Patel, 45, have been together since January 2023. She is popular in conservative circles, particularly as a contributor to PragerU, which offers Republican-leaning analysis. She shared pictures of the two of them together in February after Mr Patel was appointed FBI director by President Trump.

According to Wilkins' lawsuit, Seraphin was fully aware of her identity. According to the complaint, the podcaster and Patel met at a conservative gathering two years before Patel's nomination as FBI director. The idea that Wilkins is an Israeli spy, according to her attorneys, is "vile and ridiculous."

She claimed that the defamation has harmed her performing career and reputation. She relies on her status as an "American-born, conservative Christian" to support her career as a rising country artist and PragerU commentator.

In the August 22 episode, Seraphin also said that Patel and Wilkins were having a relationship because "she's really looking for like a cross-eyed kind of thickish built, super cool bro who's almost 50 years old who's Indian in America."

The complaint was submitted to the Austin, Texas, federal court. Seraphin mentioned the complaint casually during his podcast's Friday broadcast, raising questions about whether he had uttered the precise words specified in the lawsuit.

Seraphin claimed that Wilkins' lawsuit "hinges on words," adding, "that's what this is about," before outlining the distinctions between "asset" and "agent" in order to acquire intelligence, as per The Daily Beast.