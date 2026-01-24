FBI Arrests Key Fugitive Castillo After 10 Years

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a fugitive on the list of the 10 most wanted -- Alejandro Rosales Castillo -- and returned him to North Carolina. Castillo was allegedly evading charges for the 2016 murder of a 23-year-old woman.

In an official statement issued by the FBI, it was mentioned, "FBI Director Kash Patel, FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr., and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) Chief Estella D. Patterson announce Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Alejandro "Alex" Rosales Castillo's return to Charlotte. The FBI worked with the Government of Mexico to secure the transfer of Castillo to law enforcement custody in Charlotte, North Carolina."

"Alejandro Castillo is one of six Ten Most Wanted fugitives apprehended under this FBI in less than one year--a sign of what can be accomplished when law enforcement has the support and resources they need to execute the mission," said FBI Director Kash Patel, as per the statement.

He further noted, "Castillo had been on the run in Mexico for nearly a decade, evading charges for the 2016 murder of 23-year-old Sandy Ly Le, but thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, and outstanding work from our field agents and partners, he is now back in the States to face justice. Special thanks to our partners in Mexico--Ambassador Johnson, President Sheinbaum, Secretary Harfuch, and more--who were instrumental in helping make this quick transfer back to the U.S. possible. I hope today will begin to provide peace and comfort for Sandy's family, knowing her alleged killer will finally face long-awaited accountability."

In a video message shared on X, the FBI Director called it a "historic achievement".

He said, "Truly is a historic achievement when you think about it; to find the worst of the worst hiding in Mexico- You have to use intelligence. You have to gain intelligence every step of the way at the state level, at the local level, at the federal level. You got to share that intelligence with our partners in Mexico. Then you have to join forces and combine operations and go hit the ground hard and relentlessly...Ten years have passed and we found them."

After a decade on the run, Alejandro Rosales Castillo in custody.



This is what happens when intelligence sharing, interagency cooperation, and international partnerships work as one.



Mission delivered. pic.twitter.com/UAPX65p3t5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 24, 2026

As per the statement, Castillo was captured in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico, on January 16, 2026. The FBI's Law Enforcement Attache Office in Mexico City coordinated with Agencia de Investigacion Criminal-INTERPOL (AIC-INTERPOL) Vetted Team and the Secretaria de Seguridad y Proteccion Ciudadana (SSPC) to take Castillo into custody.

It noted that Castillo was added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on October 24, 2017.

As per the statement, "Castillo is charged with murdering 23-year-old Truc Quan "Sandy" Ly Le. The Charlotte, North Carolina, woman's body was found on August 17, 2016, in a wooded area in Cabarrus County. A state arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of North Carolina, for Mecklenburg County on November 2, 2016, charging Castillo with First-degree murder, First-degree kidnapping, Robbery with a dangerous weapon and Larceny of a motor vehicle. On February 10, 2017, a federal arrest warrant was issued in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, charging Castillo with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution."

"Today marks a critical step in seeking justice for Sandy and her loved ones," said FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. "The FBI, working side by side with our law enforcement partners at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and our international partners, located, apprehended and brought Alex Castillo back to the United States to face justice. This arrest underscores the resolve of our investigators and the strength of our partnerships because time, distance and borders will not protect those who commit violent crimes. While Sandy's family has endured an unimaginable loss, today marks a decisive step toward accountability. The FBI will continue to pursue justice relentlessly, no matter how long it takes or where the trail leads."

As per the statement, the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was established in March of 1950. Since then, 537 fugitives have been placed on the list, and 499 have been apprehended or located. Castillo was the 516th person to be placed on the list.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)