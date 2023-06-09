Elon Musk's Message For US Justice System After Trump's Indictment

Elon Musk has predicted Donald Trump would be re-elected in 2024 if he is indicted in the case.

After Donald Trump announced that he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents in what could be a bombshell news, billionaire Elon Musk came out in support of the former US president, pointing to a "far higher interest" in pursuing the Republican Party leader compared to other people in politics.

"Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust," Mr Musk, who has predicted Donald Trump would be re-elected in a "landslide victory" if he is indicted in the case, said on Twitter.

There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics.



Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2023

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social as he broke the bombshell news to the public.

In his post, Trump said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse Tuesday in Miami.

This is the first time a sitting or former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges.

Though there was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department regarding Trump's assertion, some US media outlets including The New York Times cited sources saying that Trump has indeed been indicted.

The indictment alleges that Trump, while still in office, took classified documents from the White House and stored them at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump has also been charged with obstructing justice by trying to interfere with the investigation into his actions.

Trump's announcement came a day after US media said federal prosecutors have informed the former president's lawyers that he is the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents.

He was already the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime -- in his case over election-eve hush money payments to a porn star who said she had an affair with him. That indictment, handed down by Manhattan's district attorney, came down in March.

Trump, who turns 77 next week, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.