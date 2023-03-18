Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Will Get A Landslide Victory In 2024 If Indicted

Mr Musk was reacting to news reports that Mr Trump would be charged soon.

Billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that former President of the United States Donald Trump would be re-elected in a "landslide victory" if he is indicted by Manhattan prosecutors.

Mr Musk was reacting to news reports that Mr Trump would be charged as soon as next week. "If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory," Mr Musk tweeted on the microblogging site today. It is to be noted that the CEO of Twitter said it in reaction to a Fox News report that described how Trump might be "cuffed," "fingerprinted and processed," and "escorted into the courtroom".

Mr Trump himself posted on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be jailed on Tuesday, adding that his fans should "protest" to "take our nation back". He said, "Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorney's office. The far & away leading Republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!"

"They're killing our nation as we sit back & watch. We must save America! Protest, protest, protest!!!" he further said.

If the Manhattan district attorney indicts Mr Trump, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime in the United States.

According to a report in the Independent, a representative for Mr Trump emphasised that there is currently no information on the precise date of any indictment.

"There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA's office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!" the spokesperson said in a statement.