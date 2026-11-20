A 35-year-old factory worker in the Czech Republic died after a bizarre workplace incident involving a high-pressure air gun, which caused catastrophic injuries to his rectum, according to a medical case report. The man suffered severe abdominal pain and rectal bleeding while working at a factory. When his colleagues found him, he reportedly said that he had been injured during what he described as a "silly experiment". However, he did not explain exactly what had happened.

Doctors later noted that the man repeatedly accepted responsibility for the incident.

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but his condition deteriorated during the journey. He became unresponsive and showed signs of haemorrhagic shock, a life-threatening condition caused by severe blood loss. Despite attempts by medical staff to revive him, he died before reaching the hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed the extent of the injuries. The man's rectum had been violently torn away from the anus, while extensive internal bleeding had affected several parts of his body. The examination also found pieces of a rubber pipe stopper and fragments of a plastic bag inside his small intestine.

What happened inside the factory?

A police investigation helped establish the likely circumstances. Investigators concluded that the man had been engaging in a form of sexual self-stimulation using an inflatable rubber pipe stopper and an industrial air gun.

According to the investigation, the rubber device was connected to a high-pressure air supply. Its sudden inflation caused it to burst inside the man's rectum, resulting in devastating internal injuries.

The doctors described the incident as an explosive rectal injury that triggered fatal haemorrhagic shock.

What did the medical study find?

The unusual case was documented in a scientific paper titled Rectal explosion: A strange case of autoerotic death, published in the International Journal of Legal Medicine on June 26, 2020. The study was authored by Petr Hejna, Lenka Zatopkova and Martin Janík.

The researchers described it as the first recorded case of a person dying from a rectal explosion during sexual self-stimulation.

The authors also warned that inserting certain objects into the rectum can have unpredictable and potentially fatal consequences.

The case highlights the serious dangers of misusing industrial compressed-air equipment and experimenting with high-pressure devices.