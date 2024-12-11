Fact Check: Truth Behind Viral Video Of Hindu Devotional Songs In Saudi Arabia

A video being shared on social media (here, and here) shows Hindu devotional songs being performed at a concert in Saudi Arabia. Let's verify the truth behind the video in this article.

Claim: A video shows Hindu devotional songs being performed at a concert in Saudi Arabia.

Fact: The audio in the viral video is edited to include a Hindu devotional song. Further, the video is not from Saudi Arabia, it is from Kuwait. It was filmed in May 2024 during Abdul Majeed Abdullah's concert, where he was singing an Arabic song. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video led us to an Instagram post (archived) dated 08 June 2024, featuring the same video. The song performed in the video was not a Hindu devotional song but an Arabic song. The caption revealed that it was a concert by 62-year-old Abdul Majeed Abdullah. Further review of the comments section indicated that the concert took place in Kuwait.

The archived post can be found here and here.

To verify the location, we used relevant keywords and found an Instagram post (archived) by Kuwait Arena dated 24 April 2024. The post listed the concert dates of Abdul Majeed Abdullah at Kuwait Arena on 9 May 2024 and 10 May 2024.

We found a video (archived) with visuals similar to the viral video on the official YouTube channel of Abdul Majeed Abdullah, uploaded on 27 May 2024. The description revealed that it was from a concert in Kuwait. This confirmed that the viral video is from Kuwait, not Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the audio in the viral video was edited to include a Hindu devotional song.

Additionally, we found the same video (archived) from the concert on The Audiolab Event's YouTube channel, uploaded on 31 May 2024, with the caption: "Abdul Majeed Abdullah's stellar performance of 'Hala Besh' in The Arena Kuwait 2024." The Audiolab Event organised the sound services and event installations for Abdul Majeed Abdullah's concert at The Arena Kuwait in May 2024.

To sum up, an edited video of a concert in Kuwait is falsely shared as a video of Hindu devotional songs performed in Saudi Arabia.

(This story was originally published by Factly, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)