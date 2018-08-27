Facebook Removes Top Myanmar Military Official, Others From Website

The world's largest social media networking site said it had removed 46 Pages and 12 accounts for engaging in coordinated "inauthentic" behavior on Facebook.

World | | Updated: August 27, 2018 15:10 IST
Military commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing was removed too (Reuters)

Facebook said on Monday it was removing certain Myanmar military officials from the social media website and an Instagram account to prevent the spread of "hate and misinformation" after reviewing the content.

"Specifically, we are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organizations from Facebook - including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and the military's Myawady television network," Facebook said.

"We're removing a total of 18 Facebook accounts, one Instagram account and 52 Facebook Pages, followed by almost 12 million people," Facebook said in a blog post.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

