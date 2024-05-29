F-35 Fighter Jet Worth $135 Million Crashes In New Mexico, Pilot Hospitalised

The fighter jet went down near International Sunport in Albuquerque.

A pilot was seriously injured after ejecting from an F-35 fighter jet, which crashed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, On Tuesday, CBS News quoted two officials of the US Department of Defence as saying that the aircraft was a developmental model of the $135 million jet, which was en route to Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away from Albuquerque. Local outlet KOB4 said the crash took place around 1.50pm (local time) after refuelling at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Lieutenant Jason Fejer, a spokesperson for Albuquerque Fire Rescue, said in a social media video that multiple agencies responded to the crash.

Videos posted on social media show the scorched wreckage of the plane burning in a field by the side of a road and firefighters trying to douse the blaze. They successfully controlled the fire, said Mr Fejer.

"Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders who arrived to the scene. Praying for the pilot," Albuquerque's Mayor Tim Keller said on social media.

The fighter jet went down near International Sunport in Albuquerque. The pilot was conscious and rushed to University of New Mexico Hospital, as per CBS News.

It is not known if the pilot was an Air Force serviceman or a civilian.

New York Post said that this is the second crash involving a military plane in two months in New Mexico in as many months. In April, an F-16 Fighting Falcon went down in a remote area near the Holloman Air Force Base in the southern part of the state.

The pilot suffered minor injuries after he ejected from the plane.

Located on the southern edge of Albuquerque, Kirtland Air Force Base is home to the 377th Air Base Wing.