Exiled Pakistani Politician Hints At "Silent War" Between President And Army

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has claimed that a "silent struggle" is underway between Pakistan's military establishment and President Asif Ali Zardari, warning that the debate over creating new provinces could push the country towards a major political and security crisis.

In a video message, Hussain said Pakistan was heading towards what he described as its "most dangerous phase" and alleged that the public was unaware of the risks.

He linked the tensions to discussions around a proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment, which he claimed could include provisions for creating new provinces.

"The creation of new provinces should never be taken lightly," Hussain said, warning that the issue could have wider political and security consequences.

His remarks come amid renewed debate in Pakistan over the possibility of creating new provinces and the political implications of any constitutional changes.

Hussain alleged that a confrontation had emerged between Zardari and the military establishment over the proposed constitutional changes.

He cited the Sindh Assembly's reported move to pass a resolution opposing the creation of a new province in Sindh as evidence of what he described as a "silent war" between Zardari and the establishment.

He also alleged that Pakistan's political leadership was divided over the issue and criticised the absence of both Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the country.

Referring to reports that Zardari was in London, Hussain questioned why the president had not returned to Pakistan at a time when discussions over the proposed 28th Amendment were intensifying.

Hussain also referred to reports of a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Zardari in London. According to the reports cited by Hussain, Naqvi met the president for around an hour and held a one-on-one discussion with him.

Hussain claimed that Zardari had reiterated the position that there could be no lasting solution to the question of new provinces without national consensus.

These claims about the meeting and Zardari's position are not independently verified.

Hussain further claimed that the proposed 28th Amendment was backed by the broader military establishment and that the focus on Field Marshal Asim Munir alone was misplaced.

He argued that major decisions were taken collectively by the military leadership rather than by the army chief acting independently.

Hussain alleged that the establishment had information about corruption involving members of Zardari's political camp and suggested that this could be used as leverage if the president resisted its position.

He also claimed that the establishment could impose martial law and install a caretaker government capable of pushing through constitutional amendments.

The MQM founder went further, warning that a confrontation over the creation of new provinces could lead to a "war-like situation" in Sindh.

He suggested that an escalation could pit the Pakistani military against Sindhis and lead to demands for an independent Sindhudesh.

"I see fire and blood everywhere," Hussain said, while urging that the debate over new provinces be postponed.

He also warned of the possibility of civil war and appealed for political leaders and other influential groups to work to prevent violence.

Hussain separately called for Balochistan to be handed over to the Baloch people, warning that continued violence in the province could contribute to a wider civil conflict.

Hussain also addressed Field Marshal Asim Munir directly, saying that the debate over new provinces had been raised by federal officials but that the political fallout was disproportionately affecting Muhajirs, Muslim immigrants and their descendants who left India to settle in Pakistan.

He accused Pakistan Peoples Party leaders and Sindhi feudal figures of making provocative statements and issuing threats against Muhajirs.

He appealed to Sindhi intellectuals and what he described as progressive and conscious sections of society not to participate in what he called efforts by the PPP to inflame tensions in Sindh.

Hussain urged them to consider the possible consequences of the province-wide political confrontation and called for restraint.

At the centre of Hussain's warning is the debate over Pakistan's proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment and the possibility of creating new provinces.

He also criticised the PML-N, PPP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, alleging that the parties had engaged in political bargaining to pass the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments.

Hussain warned that another constitutional amendment without broad political consensus could deepen existing tensions.