Ex Singapore PM's Brother To Pay $296,000 In Defamation Lawsuit

Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged younger brother of the former prime minister. (File)

The brother of former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been ordered by a court to pay S$400,000 ($296,000) to two government ministers in a defamation suit, local media reported on Friday.

Lee Hsien Yang, the estranged younger brother of the former prime minister, made defamatory allegations against the two ministers "of the gravest kind", the Straits Times quoted Justice Goh Yihan's written judgment.

The younger Lee, once the chief executive of Singtel, was in July 2023 ordered by the government to correct a Facebook post the law ministry said contained falsehoods about a controversy over the two cabinet ministers renting state properties.

The government had in June 2023 cleared the two ministers of wrongdoing, saying there was no evidence to suggest abuse of position for personal gain.

The judge said Lee did not apologise or remove the post despite being given an opportunity to do so by the ministers, local media reported.

The court awarded S$150,000 in general damages and S$50,000 in aggravated damages to each minister, according to the reports.

Lee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee, 66, has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with his older brother over a house owned by their late father and modern Singapore's founder, Lee Kuan Yew.

The frayed relationship has played out publicly with the younger Lee aligning himself with an opposition party during the 2020 election and last year saying he was considering running for the Singapore presidency.

Lee Hsien Loong, 72, last week handed over the reins to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in the country's first leadership transition in 20 years.

