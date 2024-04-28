Ex Russian Sex Spy Reveals How She Seduced Her Targets: ''It's About Psychology Of Men''

She has not returned to Russia for more than a decade and has assumed a new name.

A former Russian citizen who claims to be an ex-spy has revealed how she used to seduce and manipulate her targets. In a new podcast from Tenderfoot TV and iHeartPodcasts, ''To Die For'', Aliia Roza revealed her tales of sexpionage and spoke about her ''training, techniques, targets and missions.''

''It's been over two decades that I've stayed silent. But for a few reasons, I couldn't keep my silence. I couldn't live with this pain anymore, even though I've been through all this trauma. … If it was not me [speaking out], then who would speak out?,'' Ms Roza told Fox News Digital.

In the podcast, Ms Roza recounted how she fled Moscow with her young son because she wanted to give him a better life.

''The biggest achievement of my life is becoming a parent. I wanted to experience that. I wanted to create a family. I wanted to have kids. And I was not allowed to do that. And then I realized, ‘Wait a minute. I live only one life. I don't want to spend my life sacrificing for something I don't believe in anymore.' That was the moment when I looked for possibilities to escape,'' she explained.

The former spy also talked about her family. She said that she was born into a Kazakh-Tatar family of a high-ranking military officer in the Soviet Union, and her father is a high-ranking officer of over 45 years. She was involved in a special government program for children of high-ranking officers.

Though she wanted to pursue a career in fashion design, her father said that she had no other option other than to attend the special government program. She was taught things like martial arts and other strenuous physical activities from a very early age.

At the age of 18, she was made part of a sex program. She was chosen from a pool of 350 students to participate in a top-secret program developed by former KGB psychologists and high-ranking officers.

''It's not just sex – it's very far from sex. It's all about the art of communication. We're taught how to dress up, how to put on makeup, how to present yourself, how to speak with your targets, and how to make your targets believe in you and trust you. … It's about the psychology of people, of criminals, of men. … It's about understanding the perspective of men and what exactly they want,'' she explained.

''When you seduce, it's … as simple as starting with good compliments. It's not just, 'I like your jacket.' It has to be something really specific and appropriate from that moment. This will make people attracted to you. They'll start to like you. And when you know how to lead a conversation, people will become very open to you. They will become very friendly. … You learn how to be polite, friendly, and respectful in society. And there are the sex techniques. This is hardcore. But it's making your target become obsessed with you. That's a completely different game,'' she continued.

Despite her low salary, as little as $100 a month for a six-day working week, she kept doing it because of her patriotism and ''felt like a hero saving someone's life.''

''At the end of the day, when I saved someone's life, I felt good about it. But I never asked myself how I felt being in a body that was constantly abused and raped by random men. … One former FBI agent said I was a broken toy, that I was sex trafficked myself. … But all my classmates, didn't feel this way. We felt patriotic. We were ready to sacrifice and do anything for our government. That's how I felt,'' Roza shared.

However, she also felt ''used'' by the Russian government and later realised she was ''brainwashed'' as a ''master manipulator.'' ''I saw all these other female agents who reached a certain age, like 56. They were so miserable, so lonely. They were not allowed to have private lives. They couldn't have families. … I couldn't allow that to happen to me,'' she said.

Roza has not returned to Russia for more than a decade and has assumed a new name. She now teaches her seduction tips to women eager to boost their self-esteem and has over a million followers on Instagram.