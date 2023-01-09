Ex President Bolsonaro Condemns 'Pillaging, Invasion' By Supporters In Brazil

The ex-president also defended the right to "peaceful protests." (File)

Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro condemned "pillaging and invasions of public buildings" Sunday after hundreds of his supporters raided the Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro rejected what he called new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's "baseless" accusations that he incited the invasion of the seat of power in Brasilia. Writing on Twitter, the ex-president -- who left Brazil for the US state of Florida last month on the second-to-last day of his term -- also defended the right to "peaceful protests."

