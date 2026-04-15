"Ceasefire Must Start Now": Ex-Lebanese Minister Amid Deepening Crisis

In a stark warning over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Lebanon, former Public Health Minister Firass Abiad has called for an immediate ceasefire, urging the international community to act before the crisis spirals further out of control.

Speaking to NDTV, Abiad described a country under siege, with healthcare systems collapsing, mass displacement rising, and civilian casualties mounting amid continued Israeli military operations.

Healthcare System On The Brink

Abiad revealed that Lebanon's already fragile healthcare infrastructure is nearing collapse. Hospitals in southern Lebanon have been repeatedly targeted, leaving only one functioning facility near the Israeli border. "Four hospitals are already out of service," he said, highlighting that even healthcare workers and first responders have not been spared.

Recent strikes reportedly hit the Tibnin Governmental Hospital, compounding fears of a complete breakdown in emergency medical services. With medical supplies dwindling-previously estimated to last just six weeks-the situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

Rising Civilian Deaths And Displacement Crisis

The human cost of the conflict is staggering. In southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut, daily airstrikes have led to casualties sometimes exceeding 50 deaths per day. A particularly devastating attack in Beirut last week killed over 350 people when residential buildings collapsed.

The conflict has also triggered mass displacement, with an estimated 1.2 million Lebanese, nearly a quarter of the population, forced from their homes. Around 500,000 have taken refuge in Beirut, many living in makeshift tents along the waterfront under dire conditions.

"These people lack basic services like food, sanitation, and healthcare," Abiad said, warning of an impending humanitarian disaster. Concerns over food security have also been raised by the World Food Programme, as supply chains remain disrupted.

Ceasefire Call Amid Diplomatic Deadlock

Abiad stressed that a ceasefire must not be delayed for ongoing diplomatic negotiations. "The ceasefire has to start now," he insisted, arguing that humanitarian relief cannot wait for political agreements.

However, diplomatic efforts remain gridlocked. Israel has reportedly prioritised broader peace negotiations over an immediate ceasefire, while the United States under Vice President JD Vance has shown reluctance to push for a halt in military operations.

Abiad suggested that geopolitical interests are prolonging the conflict, referencing reports that Israeli leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks broader strategic gains in the region.

Risk Of Regional Escalation

Warning of wider consequences, Abiad said the Middle East remains a volatile region where conflicts can quickly spread. "If this continues, it won't remain limited to Lebanon it could expand into a regional war," he cautioned, citing parallels with conflicts in Gaza and Syria.

Hezbollah And Internal Challenges

Addressing criticism of Hezbollah's role, Abiad noted that the Lebanese government had initiated steps to disarm non-state actors and assert state control over the use of force. However, he pointed out the lack of reciprocal actions from Israel, which he said undermines trust in the peace process.

"Judge By Actions, Not Words"

When asked about his faith in global leaders like former US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu, Abiad remained cautious. "What matters are actions, not words," he said, reflecting the frustration of a population enduring prolonged violence.

As Lebanon faces one of its worst humanitarian crises in recent history, Abiad's message is clear: without an immediate ceasefire, the cost in human lives and suffering will only continue to rise.