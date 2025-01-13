"Have Message For Donald Trump": Ex-Justin Trudeau Ally Jagmeet Singh's Big Warning

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and once an ally of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has warned US President-elect Donald Trump sternly over his plans to annex Canada. In a video posted on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) said, "I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country (Canada) is not for sale. Not now, not ever."

I have a message for Donald Trump.



We're good neighbours.



But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay. pic.twitter.com/o60c4qIyza — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 12, 2025

Singh said that Canadians are proud people, they are proud of their country and ready to "fight like hell to defend it."

The NDP leader boasted about being a good neighbour and extending support to the US amid the Los Angeles fire that has killed at least 24 people so far. "Right now, with the forest fires ravaging homes, Canadian firefighters showed up. That is who we are. And we show up and support our neighbours."

Singh vowed retaliation if the US imposes tariffs on Canada. He said, "If Donald Trump thinks, if you think you can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay. I have committed that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on us, we should respond with retaliatory tariffs in kind. I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same."

Trump has been vocal about his plans to take charge of Canada and make it the 51st US state. "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State," Trump posted on his social media platform 'Truth Social' earlier in December.

On Christmas, he listed the benefits of Canada becoming a part of the US. "Their taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the World."

Earlier this month, following Justin Trudeau's resignation, Trump once again floated the idea of an acquisition cum merger and said, "If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"

Justin Trudeau quickly hit back at Trump saying, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States."

"Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner," he added.