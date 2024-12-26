Panama Canal, Canada, Greenland - Donald Trump's Christmas Wishlist

In his Christmas greetings, US President-elect Donald Trump repeated his call to acquire the Panama Canal and Greenland and annex Canada. In a series of posts on his social media platform 'Truth Social', Trump fired at "radical Left lunatics" and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He began by addressing the issue of the Panama Canal and making it clear that the US would take control.

"Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly but illegally operating the Panama Canal, where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago, always making certain that the United States puts in billions of dollars in 'repair' money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about anything'," he wrote.

Later in the day, while announcing Kevin Marino Cabrera as the US Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, Trump said the country is "ripping" the US off on the Panama Canal, "far beyond their wildest dreams".

Reiterating his idea to make Canada the 51st US state, Trump charged at Trudeau and said that if it were to happen, "their taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the World."

Similarly, he gave a message to the people of Greenland, who he thinks wanted the US to be there - "we will".

In another post, he charged at "radical Left lunatics", who are constantly trying to "obstruct our court system and our elections."

He refused to wish a Merry Christmas to those "lucky souls' or "37 most violent criminals", who were given a pardon by Joe Biden. "Instead, will say, GO TO HELL!"

Trump wished his followers a Merry Christmas in an eccentric way-with a GIF featuring the man himself. In the GIF posted on X (formerly Twitter), Trump rides a sledge full of gifts. He is wearing a classic blue suit and a Santa cap. His hands, folded into fist pumps, move front and back, a signature Trump dance move.

Trump's friend and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was quick to respond to the GIF. In the comments section, he left three emoticons - a fire emoji, Santa Claus, and the US flag.