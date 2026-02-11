Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt, 70, Sparks Dating Rumours With 27-Year-Old German Model: Report

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, 70, has been romantically linked to Gloria-Sophie Burkandt, the 27-year-old daughter of prominent German politician Markus Soder. The pair first drew international attention when they were spotted together at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2026. According to the German newspaper BILD, they have been spending a lot of time together, including ringing in the New Year together.

"Who is the woman who appeared at the side of tech billionaire Eric Schmidt and is now captivating all of America? Gloria-Sophie Burkandt, the daughter of Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, is far more than a friend of the former Google CEO." the outlet wrote. Sources close to Schmidt describe them as "close friends," but BILD claims they are romantically involved.

Schmidt and Burkandt reportedly crossed paths for the first time at Harvard University in November 2025, according to BILD, and were soon spotted together at several international events. They may reunite on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, scheduled to take place from February 13 to February 15, 2026.

Who is Gloria-Sophie Burkandt?

Burkandt is a model, author, and economist currently pursuing a PhD in New York City. She is the eldest daughter of Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, one of Germany's most powerful conservative politicians, the New York Post reported. Burkandt juggles life between New York, LA, and Germany, moving in high-end circles. She resides in a luxury apartment in Midtown South, NYC.

Her international modeling portfolio includes appearances in Vogue Turkey. Burkandt has also contributed writing to Teen Vogue, notably a December 2022 piece in which she revealed that she had "experienced sexual harassment, assault, and sexual coercion" in both her personal and professional life.

She previously made headlines in Germany following her appearance on the TV game show Germany's Dumbest Celebrity, where she faltered on basic spelling and general-knowledge questions, including an inability to identify former German chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Eric Schmidt's 'Open Marriage'

Eric Schmidt has long been a prominent figure in New York's elite social and dating circles, despite remaining married to his wife of over 40 years, Wendy Schmidt. The billionaire philanthropist and former tech executive has frequently been described as being in an "open marriage" -- an arrangement neither he nor his wife has publicly confirmed, but one that has been cited repeatedly in media reports over the years.

The ex-Google CEO has previously been linked to younger women, including former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Duisberg, 39, and ex-CNBC journalist Kate Bohner, 58.

Schmidt's most recent public relationship was with tech entrepreneur Michelle Ritter, 32, which ended on a bitter note. Ritter, the founder of AI startup Steel Perlot, accused Schmidt of stalking, digital surveillance, and sexual assault in November, according to court filings from the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The allegations emerged after Schmidt had invested more than $100 million in her company.

Schmidt led Google as CEO for a decade before serving four more years as executive chairman. In March 2025, he took over as CEO of aerospace manufacturing firm Relativity Space. His net worth exceeds $54 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.