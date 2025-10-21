Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's Ex Girlfriend Sues Him Over Alleged Stalking, Abuse: Report

Michelle Ritter, Eric Schmidt's former mistress, has accused the ex-Google CEO of stalking, abuse, and "toxic masculinity." She claims he subjected her to intense digital surveillance amid disputes over money, a failed AI startup, and access to his Bel Air mansion. According to New York Post, Ritter filed a temporary restraining order against Schmidt, 70, who has been in an open marriage with his wife, Wendy Schmidt, for 45 years.

On December 11 last year, Ritter submitted explosive court documents, just a week after she and Schmidt had reached a written settlement agreement requiring him to make substantial payments to her, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

She filed a domestic violence restraining order against Schmidt, accusing him of locking her out of her AI startup, Steel Perlot, which had received $100 million in funding from him. The restraining order was withdrawn after both parties reached a new agreement

"Please note Eric's technical background. I literally cannot have a private phone call or send a private email without surveillance," Ritter alleged in the filing.

"My former partner is extraordinarily powerful and capable and has used every mean[s] to block me from getting access to secure data, devices, finances, or businesses, or to simply live my life in peace,: she further alleged.

Ritter, who is 39 years younger than Schmidt, alleges he asked her to accept a gag order on sexual assault or harassment allegations and sign a false statement denying such claims, but she didn't provide further details on these allegations in the unredacted court documents.

Eric Schmidt's lawyers filed an 82-page response on October 8, calling Michelle Ritter's allegations "demonstrably false" and a "blatant abuse of the judicial system." However, most of the document remains redacted ahead of a December 4 court hearing. Schmidt's legal team, led by Patricia Glaser, has requested to seal the court documents, but the court has yet to rule on the matter.

In her December filing, Ritter alleged that Schmidt, used his power to control her life, blocking her access to data, devices, finances, and businesses. She claimed that two days before the filing, her parents were followed by private investigators to and from dinner in LA. When police questioned the investigators, one allegedly said he worked for a "billionaire's private security detail" and wouldn't disturb him.

Ritter's filing stated she was staying at a Bel Air mansion owned by Eric Schmidt, which he purchased for $61 million. She requested exclusive access to the property and court protection for her dog, Henry, a German Shepherd. The mansion features old Hollywood touches, including a sweeping staircase and well-tended gardens with a koi pond.

Ritter and Schmidt reached an amended settlement agreement on December 17, leading Ritter to withdraw her temporary restraining order request on January 6. However, Ritter claims Schmidt hasn't fulfilled his obligations, instead trying to "win by economic and resource attrition" as she struggles to afford a $75,000 arbitration fee. A court hearing is scheduled for December 4 in Los Angeles.

The former Google CEO, has been dubbed Silicon Valley's 'Casanova' due to his history of dating much younger women, including fashion designers, socialites, and entrepreneurs. Notably, he gifted a 10-carat pink sapphire ring to his then-girlfriend Alexandra Duisberg in 2019, sparking engagement rumours. Schmidt led Google from 2001 to 2017, transforming it into a tech giant under founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.