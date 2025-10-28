'Even Musk's AI Encyclopedia Needs Us To Exist': Wikipedia's Dig At Grokipedia

Wikipedia, the world's largest encyclopedia, now hosts a page about its rival, Grokipedia, developed by xAI.

The Wikipedia page was created hours after Grokipedia went live on October 27. It describes Grokipedia as an "artificial intelligence-powered online encyclopedia developed by xAI, an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk."

According to the entry, Musk has positioned Grokipedia as an alternative to Wikipedia, claiming it will "purge out the propaganda" he believes exists on the platform.

The Tesla CEO has long accused Wikipedia of being biased because of its community-edited format.

Grokipedia, which currently hosts over 8.85 lakh AI-generated articles, is said to be written and verified by xAI's chatbot Grok. However, Wikipedia points out that many of these articles are taken directly from its platform and are almost exact copies of the original pages.

The entry also notes that certain articles on Grokipedia have been altered to reflect Musk's personal views on sensitive topics like gender transition or about former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. It also mentions that Grokipedia articles appear to favour Musk.

In addition to this, Wikipedia has accused Grokipedia of spreading false information. Citing a Wired article, the page notes that Grokipedia falsely claims pornography worsened the AIDS epidemic and that social media may be causing a rise in transgender people.

The page also cites NBC News, which pointed out that the Grokipedia article about Elon Musk did not mention the controversial hand gesture he made in January 2025 which many people believed looked like a Nazi salute. Wikipedia's page about Musk, however, does include that detail.

Wikimedia Foundation spokesperson said that "Even Grokipedia needs Wikipedia to exist," and rejected Musk's claim that Wikipedia is biased.

At the end of the entry, Wikipedia links to several related pages, including Reliability of Wikipedia, Criticism of Wikipedia, Conservapedia (a Christian-focused encyclopedia), and Ruwiki (for the Russian community). It also references the page on Algorithmic bias, which explains how computer systems can produce unfair outcomes by favouring one group over another.

Musk, earlier in the day, posted on X that an early version of Grokipedia was live. He said the current version, labelled 0.1, was just the beginning and that the upcoming 1.0 version would be significantly more advanced.

He claimed its AI-powered online encyclopedia was already superior to Wikipedia even in its earliest form, but this statement was not included on the rival entry.