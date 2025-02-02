EU Slams Trump Tariffs, Says Will "Respond Firmly" If Targeted

The European Union on Sunday blasted US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, and said the 27-nation bloc would hit back "firmly" if targeted.

Brussels had until now indicated it hoped to avoid a trade conflict with Trump through negotiation.

But on Friday the US leader doubled down by saying he "absolutely" planned to target the EU in future, as he slapped levies on his north American neighbours and China.

"The European Union regrets the US decision to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China," said a spokesman for the European Commission.

"Tariffs create unnecessary economic disruption and drive inflation. They are hurtful to all sides."

The spokesman said "the EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods".

"At this time, we are not aware of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products," he added.

He said the 27-nation EU remained committed to low tariffs as a way to "drive growth and economic stability within a strong, rules-based trading system".

And he reiterated the EU's commitment to its trade and investment relationship with the United States -- "the biggest in the world".

"There is a lot at stake," said the spokesman. "We should both be looking at strengthening this relationship."

