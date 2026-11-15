Estonia To Close Russian Border Over "Sabotage Attempt" In August

Estonia said Sunday it would close its border with Russia after stopping what it said was an attempted arson attack by Russia's GRU military intelligence on a drone factory.

"Estonia will close all Estonian-Russian border crossing points as of 1 December," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna posted on X, citing "clear evidence" that the GRU had ordered the attack.

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Kristen Michal wrote on X that the GRU had ordered a "sabotage attempt" at the Estonian defence company Threod Systems on Saturday night.

"Extensive damage was averted thanks to heightened security measures and a swift reaction by law enforcement. The attackers have been detained," he added.

The foiled attack happened in Viimsi, north of the capital, Tallinn.

Tsahkna, in his later post, said: "Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences.

"Attempts to intimidate, destabilise, or undermine our security will not go unanswered."

He also said he had informed his Finnish, Latvian, and Lithuanian counterparts of the decision.

Security forces arrested eight individuals who live in Latvia, chief prosecutor Astrid Asi told journalists.

Michal called the incident "part of Russia's broader hybrid war against Europe, with the aim of decreasing support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia".

"We will not be intimidated," he added.

Threod Systems manufactures reconnaissance and attack drones.

In August, the defence subcontractor Milrem, based in Tallinn, was targeted in an attempted arson attack and Latvian nationals were arrested.

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