"My Love Language Is Touch": Erika Kirk On Viral Hug With JD Vance

Erika Kirk, the widow of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, has lashed out at those questioning her emotional moment with US Vice President JD Vance, saying those attacking her "probably needed a hug themselves".

On The Megyn Kelly Show, the host asked her, "Did you see the people who didn't understand the hug that you and JD had? They went to the weirdest places."

The Turning Point USA CEO burst out laughing and responded with an eye roll. "Oh my gosh, please! Anyone who knows me knows—I hug," she said, adding, "And those hating on a hug probably need a hug themselves. I'll give you a free hug anytime. My love language is touch."

She also explained what happened at that moment. She said, "I'm walking over, he's walking over, I'm starting to cry, he says, 'He's so proud of you,' and I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head – something I do with anyone I hug."

"If you've ever hugged me, I've done that," she added. "If people want to take that out of context, go ahead. To me, that just shows you need a hug more than anyone else."

Kelly then quipped, "They were acting like you touched the back of his arse!" Kirk joked, "Honestly, I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that."

Earlier in an interview with Fox News, Kirk said that no one could ever replace her late husband, Charlie, but she saw some qualities in JD Vance that reminded her of him. When she introduced Vance on stage, they shared an emotional hug.

In the visuals, Vance appeared to put his hands on her waist, and she gently ran her fingers through his hair.

Kirk also broke down while watching a tribute video of Charlie. "Sorry, guys, just give me a second," she said while holding back his tears. "This is the longest video I've watched of him. Just give me a second."

Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk tied the knot in 2021, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022 and a son in 2024.