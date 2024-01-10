'Enough Is Enough': UK Warns Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Over Red Sea Attacks

"We must be clear with the Huthis that this has to stop": UK Defence Secretary (Representational))

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday warned Iran-backed Huthi rebels to end their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Shapps told Sky News there was "no doubt" Tehran was involved and providing weapons and intelligence. "Enough is enough," he said. "We must be clear with the Huthis that this has to stop and that is my simple message to them today: Watch this space".

