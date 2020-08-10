Macron Denounces 'Cowardly' Attack That Killed French Aid Workers In Niger

Emmanuel Macron said he is determined to help counter "terrorist groups in Sahel region" (File)

French President Emmanuel Macron late Sunday denounced a 'cowardly" attack on humanitarian workers in Niger and said he would do everything to shed light on the incident in which eight people died.

The French leader, who spoke with his Niger counterpart Mahamadou Issoufou, added that he was determined to help counter the "terrorist groups in the Sahel region".

Officials in Niger said six of the eight people killed by gunmen on Sunday were French nationals.

