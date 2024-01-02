Italian MP Takes Gun To Party, Guest Gets Shot, Says 'Not Me That Fired'

Emanuele Pozzolo is a lawmaker for Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party. (File)

An MP from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party was at the centre of a political storm on Tuesday after taking a gun to a New Year's Eve party where someone was shot with it.

Emanuele Pozzolo, a lawmaker for Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party, has admitted owning the mini revolver -- reported to be a 22-calibre North American Arms revolver -- but says he did not fire it.

It was discharged by accident, he said, causing a light injury to the leg of a guest, the son-in-law of a bodyguard of junior justice minister Andrea Delmastro -- who was also in attendance.

"I confirm that the shot was accidentally fired from a pistol I legally held but it was not me that fired," Pozzolo, 38, said in a statement cited by the La Repubblica daily.

The incident at the party in Rosazza near Turin, which about 30 guests attended, is under investigation, according to reports.

But the story drew astonishment and outrage among opposition politicians.

Possession of firearms in Italy is strictly regulated, although Meloni's party last month proposed to reduce to 16 the minimum age at which someone can obtain a permit for a hunting rifle.

"We could not have imagined that the passion for weapons of Giorgia Meloni's party was such that MPs would take them loaded to New Year's Eve parties," said Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party.

Former centrist prime minister Matteo Renzi added: "Why bring guns to a New Year's Eve party in the presence of MPs and members of the government?

"Meloni's (party) are not a ruling class. They are inadequate, incapable, unpresentable. And dangerous, first and foremost for themselves."

Neither Meloni or her party has yet to react officially.

