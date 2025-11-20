Elon Musk's 'Thank You' Note To Trump After "You Are So Lucky" Reminder

After a bitter fallout, US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk seem to be back to being 'buddies' after the Republican leader welcomed the billionaire businessman to the White House for dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. During his business-focused speech at the event, Trump gave not one, but three shout-outs to Musk.

"You are so lucky I am with you, Elon," the Republican leader said while touting new tax-bill deductions for domestic cars.

He then joked and said, "Has he ever thanked me properly?"

The Tesla boss later did "thank" Trump for all he has "done for America and the world".

"I would like to thank President Trump for all he has done for America and the world," Musk wrote on X, along with pictures of him standing alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Trump at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, DC.

Musk attended the White House event months after his stint as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He held the post from January until May 30, when Trump announced Musk would be leaving his post once his special government employee contract ended.

Days after his exit, Musk, whom Trump once called his 'first buddy', unleashed his true feelings about the president's agenda and budget plans with the "Big Beautiful Bill", a behemoth government spending plan.

Reunion Party?

According to a New York Times report, Musk's allies are planning a big party to celebrate the billionaire's time working with Trump. The report said that dozens of people who worked for Musk under the so-called Department of Government Efficiency will gather in Austin this weekend for a reunion gathering.

Musk himself is also expected to attend the event, though his plans could yet change, the publication reported, quoting a source.

The two-day festivities will be at a high-end hotel where Musk often holes up in a suite and are organised by DOGE leaders, it added.