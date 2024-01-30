Elon Musk's Startup Implants First Human Brain Chip. Here's How It Works

The implants, made of "ultra-fine" threads, can transmit signals from the brain.

Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that his company Neuralink has implanted the first brain chip in a human patient. The initial results are "promising", the billionaire said, adding that the product is named after the ability to communicate mentally or Telepathy.

"Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk said in a post on X, referring to the brain's ability to send signals to the body.

The startup, which received clearance from the US health watchdog to conduct the first human trial of its implant last year, aims to use it to help paralysis patients.

How does it work?

In a post on X, Musk explained how the implant connects the brain to any electronic device, adding that the implant can be useful for the physically disabled.\

"Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal," he said.

The implants, made of "ultra-fine" threads, can transmit signals from the brain and connect those to commands on an electronic device, Neuralink said.

How will it be used?

According to their website, the company's mission is to create a "generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs."

The investigative trial called PRIME (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) will include quadriplegic patients as well as those who suffer from spinal cord injuries and even amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Is it safe?

Musk's ambitious endeavor to make telepathy a reality has also earned scrutiny as the company was fined this month for violating trial safety protocols.

The $5-billion company was also accused of misleading investors about how safe the technology was after animal testing results showed paralysis, seizures and brain swelling in the study's subjects.

