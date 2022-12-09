Elon Musk's Son Gets His Own Badge During Visit To Twitter Headquarters In San Francisco

Elon Musk also shared a photo of his son's Twitter badge.

Elon Musk on Thursday shared pictures of his two-year-old son near Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, United States. In the images, X AE a Xii, one of Mr Musk's 10 kids, was seen posing in front of a heart sculpture in San Francisco's Union Square. The tech billionaire also shared a photo of his son's Twitter badge, which holds his picture, name and three dots in the place where his role would be listed.

"X in beautiful San Francisco," Mr Musk wrote in the caption of the post.

X in beautiful San Francisco pic.twitter.com/yM3LiGEpNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

"And this his (X AE a Xii) Twitter badge," the new Twitter boss said in the following tweet, which featured X's badge with a smiling photo hanging from his waist.

And with his Twitter badge pic.twitter.com/4AzHMB1Poq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

Elon Musk shared the images on Thursday and since then the posts have garnered thousands of likes and comments. "That badge be all worn out... X been working hard," wrote one user. "Awesome! We gotta normalize having kids at the office," said another.

A third user commented, "I just think that badge is so cute on X! X does participate, and he contributes to meetings! Good job little X, keep up the good cutie pie." A fourth added, "Aw that's adorable!"

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor On "Sad Superheroes" Photos: "What Are These Amazing People Doing?"

X AE A-Xii was born in 2020 and is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In 2021, they also welcomed a daughter via a surrogate, Exa Dark Siderael Musk, known as Y. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September last year.

Meanwhile, earlier, shortly before Halloween, X had also paid a visit to the Twitter headquarters. According to a report by The Washington Post, the day Elon Musk took ownership of the microblogging website, he brought his 2-year-old son with him to intense talks at the company's headquarters. During the meeting, toys were scattered around the second-floor conference room, dubbed the war room, and Mr Musk's 2-year-old X AE A-Xii, was found running around.