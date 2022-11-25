Elon Musk's 2-Year-Old Son Ran Around Twitter Headquarters, Played With Toys During Talks: Report

X AE A-Xii is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes.

The day Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter, the tech billionaire brought his 2-year-old son X AE A-Xii with him to intense talks at the company's headquarter's in San Francisco, US.

The Washington Post reported that on October 27 Mr Musk and his team met with Trust and Safety Officer Yoel Roth in a conference room in order to outline his plans for the site's future. During the meeting, toys were scattered round the second-floor conference room, dubbed the war room, and Mr Musk's 2-year-old X AE A-Xii, was running around.

X AE A-Xii may have been at Twitter's headquarters to attend the office Halloween party that day, where some staff brought their children. He was born in 2020 and is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021.

Meanwhile, coming back to the ongoing Twitter chaos, last month, immediately after taking over the platform, Mr Musk fired some of Twitter's top executives, including chief legal officer Vijay Gadde, CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal. As per the Post, Mr Gadde's termination meant that Mr Roth was suddenly the highest-ranking executive in the platform's trust and safety department.

On October 27, Mr Musk was joined by his inner circle at Twitter headquarters. The "Chief Twit" and his new team used a large second-floor conference room, dubbed the war room, to discuss topics from layoffs to the site's engineering.

The Post reported that the meeting between Mr Musk and Mr Roth, where they discussed content moderation, including issues related to the Brazilian general election, took place shortly after Mr Gadde was fired.

Two weeks later, Mr Roth also quit. He reportedly had a clash with Mr Musk over issues including allowing controversial Christian news outlet The Babylon Bee and conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson to return to Twitter.

