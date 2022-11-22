Elon Musk's Latest Expectation From Employees As Twitter Enters 'Hiring Mode'

Twitter is now in hiring mode, as per media reports. (File)

Twitter employees now have to send Elon Musk weekly updates of everything they have worked on to "innovate rapidly", according to reports. "Perhaps not unreasonable to know if anything was accomplished," Elon Musk said with a heart emoji, responding to a tweet that quoted the Business Insider report.

Perhaps not unreasonable to know if anything was accomplished 🫶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Elon Musk's "hardcore" work expectations, a list on which this new addition finds a place, had led to large scale resignations at Twitter last week. Reports reveal that these expectations have been part of a decade-long practice that Elon Musk imposed on Tesla employees as well.

Hundreds of employees resigned last week ahead of the deadline for the billionaire's "ultimatum" to commit to a "hardcore" work environment. In an email, Musk had described the new work culture as "working long hours at high intensity...only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."

Elon Musk had maintained that mass exodus did not faze him; "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," he had coolly said.

However, media reports today indicate that staff were told in an "all-hands meeting" that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles.

Twitter is now in hiring mode, The Verge today reported, weeks after the company purged more than half of its 7,500 employees.