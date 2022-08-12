Elon Musk's Clickbait 'Sex Tape' Post Starts A Meme Fest

A user responded to the comment saying that the tweet as the "best clickbait ever." (File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets have the potential to shake up the share market and even tweak the value of companies. This time, Mr Musk has put his creativity to display through a hilarious post on Twitter.

Mr Musk has shared a photo showing two tape dispensers placed a way that formed the number “69”.

“But have you seen my sex tape?" he joked in the caption.

but have u seen my sex tape pic.twitter.com/aCBqIRz4sH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022

Within hours of being posted, the tweet was liked more than 90,000 times on Twitter. Users could not keep calm and responded with some rib-tickling reactions.

Many resorted to sharing funny pictures and used the Twitter feature to flag them for having sensitive content.

A person has shared Mr Musk's shirtless photo from his recent vacation and flagged it for nudity.

Another used a similar pun as Mr Musk and came up with this meme.

well on that note, I rest my case...???? pic.twitter.com/shbPpdVd4f — self_made_NG???????? ???????? (@AdedipedavidDam) August 12, 2022

The CEO seems to have inspired some to utilise their creativity.

The situation is under control pic.twitter.com/0VAZUBOk8P — lenge lenge can Destroy ???? (@kingB_yarz) August 12, 2022

One hailed the tweet as the “best clickbait ever.”

Best. Clickbait. Ever. — Meet Kevin (@realMeetKevin) August 12, 2022

Some could not get over how the tape dispensers were placed.

This position is awesome ???? — Essie (@EcEssie) August 12, 2022

“This is why we enjoy you Elon,” wrote another.

????????????



This is why we enjoy you Elon ???????? — Optimus (@TeslaAIBot) August 12, 2022

Some found the pun to be “pretty good.”

Damn this is pretty good — ₿ully (@BullyEsq) August 12, 2022

Earlier, Mr Musk had claimed that has "not had sex in ages" while denying that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Replying to a news report on Twitter, the Tesla boss labelled it as “total bs.” Mr Musk further said that he and Sergey Brin are friends and that he has seen his wife only “twice in three years, both times with many people around. Nothing romantic.”