Elon Musk's Clickbait "Sex Tape" Post Starts A Meme Fest

Within hours of being posted, the tweet was liked more than 90,000 times on Twitter. Users could not keep calm and responded with some rib-tickling reactions.

Elon Musk's Clickbait 'Sex Tape' Post Starts A Meme Fest

A user responded to the comment saying that the tweet as the "best clickbait ever." (File)

New Delhi:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets have the potential to shake up the share market and even tweak the value of companies. This time, Mr Musk has put his creativity to display through a hilarious post on Twitter.

Mr Musk has shared a photo showing two tape dispensers placed a way that formed the number “69”.  

“But have you seen my sex tape?" he joked in the caption.

Within hours of being posted, the tweet was liked more than 90,000 times on Twitter. Users could not keep calm and responded with some rib-tickling reactions.

Many resorted to sharing funny pictures and used the Twitter feature to flag them for having sensitive content.

A person has shared Mr Musk's shirtless photo from his recent vacation and flagged it for nudity.

Another used a similar pun as Mr Musk and came up with this meme.

The CEO seems to have inspired some to utilise their creativity.

One hailed the tweet as the “best clickbait ever.”

Some could not get over how the tape dispensers were placed.

“This is why we enjoy you Elon,” wrote another.

Some found the pun to be “pretty good.”

Earlier, Mr Musk had claimed that has "not had sex in ages" while denying that he had an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Replying to a news report on Twitter, the Tesla boss labelled it as “total bs.” Mr Musk further said that he and Sergey Brin are friends and that he has seen his wife only “twice in three years, both times with many people around. Nothing romantic.”

Also Read

.