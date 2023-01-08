Elon Musk Announces Tweaks In Twitter Interface, Here's What Will Change

In a tweet posted this morning, Elon Musk listed several changes in Twitter's user interface

Twitter is set for big changes in interface and the long-form text feature may be rolled out early in February, the platform's CEO Elon Musk announced today.

In a tweet posted this morning, Mr Musk listed several changes in Twitter's user interface that will be introduced soon.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb," he tweeted.

The Twitter CEO had in November announced that the platform will soon allow users to post long-form text in their tweets, which now have a character limit of 280.

"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," he had said back then.

The changes announced today will be the latest in a series of tweaks since Mr Musk took over the microblogging site in a $44 billion deal.

Enabling long-form text in tweets has been a much debated issue, with many demanding the feature and others warning that Twitter will cease to be unique if long posts are allowed.

Those opposing the move also argue that users can currently post in detail by using the threads option and the removal of the cap on characters is not required.