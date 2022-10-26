Twitter Plans To Close Elon Musk Deal On Initial Agreed Terms: Report

Elon Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid in october. (Representational)

Twitter plans to close its deal with billionaire Elon Musk on previously agreed price and terms, Anu Aiyengar, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at JPMorgan Chase & Co, told a conference in New York.

Earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are Twitter's financial advisors.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)