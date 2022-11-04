Elon Musk Tweets About 'Tiny Talk' Amid Twitter's Mass Layoffs

Some internet users bashed Elon Musk for conducting mass lay-offs at Twitter.

Shortly after buying Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has started firing employees. The mass layoffs are expected to begin on Friday, when the company will alert employees about staff cuts. According to news agency Reuters, an email has already been sent to the employees informing them about the "difficult process". The company will also inform about temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under Mr Musk. Meanwhile, amid this layoff news, the "Chief Twit" took to the microblogging site and expressed his thoughts on "tiny talk".

He wrote, "Tiny talk is talk so small it feels like it's coming from your own mind." The tweet posted a few hours ago has amassed over 44,000 likes. Many people are curious as to what the billionaire hints at this time.

Tiny talk is talk so small it feels like it's coming from your own mind — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

One user commented, "I think @elonmusk's tweets aren't meant for me. Cause I've literally never understood any!!!"

"This tweet, is tiny talk," said another user.

Some users bashed him for conducting mass layoffs. "Tweeting this while conducting a massive layoff. There is something broken in this person," said an internet user.

In another development, the company was sued over Mr Musk's plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs, which workers say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law. The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation.