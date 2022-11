Elon Musk told Twitter staff in a meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs.

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)