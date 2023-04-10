Elon Musk Starts Following PM Modi On Twitter, Users Ask If Tesla is Coming To India

Elon Musk with PM Modi at the Tesla headquarters in 2015.

Twitter chief and billionaire Elon Musk has started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A screenshot of a list of 195 people he follows showed PM Modi's name on Monday and the screenshot soon started gaining traction on the microblogging platform. Mr Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with 134.3 million. He achieved the feat after surpassing former US President Barack Obama in late March. With 87.7 million followers, PM Modi is also one of the most followed leaders on Twitter.

The news about Mr Musk's follower update was also posted on Twitter by "Elon Alerts", which monitors the Tesla chief's account activity.

The development has sparked a debate on Twitter, with some users claiming it was a good sign that Tesla would soon arrive in India.

"What made Elon Musk to follow Narendra Modi of India? Can we expect a factory there $TSLA. Let's see," asked one user who reacted to the news. Another user expressed surprise.

Some users said that PM Modi is making efforts to make India a better country.

"Thanks Elon Musk! As our PM Modiji is taking efforts to make our country better, prosperous, progressive & improve people' lives, Elon Musk is also striving for making world sane, wokism free, assuring good society & better future life for today's children. Wish both best wishes!" one of them commented.

According to a report released by Guinness World Records, Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users. With a huge follower base, Mr Musk has around 30 per cent total Twitter users following him.

Elon Musk took charge of Twitter in late October last year. He then had about 110 million users. Within five months, the number has increased to 133 million. He is the third most followed Twitter user after Barack Obama and Justin Bieber.