Musk Seeks To Block Twitter's Fast-Track Trial Over $44 Billion Deal: Report

The lawyers have requested for a trial date on or after Feb. 13 next year.

Elon Musk filed a motion on Friday opposing Twitter Inc's request to fast-track a trial over his plan to terminate his $44 billion deal for the social media firm.

Musk's lawyers, in papers filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, said Twitter's "unjustifiable request to rush this $44 billion merger case to trial in just two months" should be rejected.

The lawyers have requested for a trial date on or after Feb. 13 next year.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Twitter were down about 1% in extended trading.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)