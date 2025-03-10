'X Hit By Cyberattack, Large Group Or Country Likely Involved': Elon Musk

Elon Musk said X (formerly Twitter) was hit by a massive cyberattack on Monday, suggesting that a large, coordinated group or even a nation-state could be behind it. The attack led to three outages throughout the day, each lasting nearly an hour.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing...," Elon Musk posted on X.

According to Downdetector, the platform faced three outages throughout the day, with interruptions peaking around 3:00 pm with nearly 2,200 reports from Indian users, surging again at 7:30 pm with 1,500 reports, and continuing later around 9:00 pm as users faced further access issues.

Elon Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion. In 2023, he became the first person to reach 200 million followers on X.

The tracking website showed that nearly 52 percent of problems were related to the website, 41 percent to the app and 8 percent had to do with server connection problems.