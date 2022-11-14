Elon Musk Says Twitter Spends $13 Million Every Year On Food Service At Its Headquarters

Elon Musk sparred with the company's former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins

Two weeks after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, controversies and contradictions regarding the dramatic developments at the company continue to make news. On Sunday, Elon Musk sparred with the company's former Vice President of Work Transformation, Tracy Hawkins, over the issue of employee lunches. Notably, Ms Hawkins ran the food program on Twitter until a week ago. In her tweet, she noted that Twitter spent between a range of $20-$25 a day per person which allowed employees to work through lunch and meetings. Hawkins said that Elon Musk's earlier claims that almost no one came to the office and that the estimated cost per lunch served in the past 12 months was over $400 were a lie.

She wrote, ''This is a lie. I ran this program up until a week ago when I resigned because I didn't want to work for @elonmusk For breakfast & lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime & mtgs. Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices.''

Replying to her tweet, Mr Musk said that Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service at its San Francisco headquarters. Debunking the former employee's claims, Mr Musk wrote, ''False. Twitter spends $13M/year on food service for SF HQ. Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don't even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building.''

The whole case pertains to a New York Times article that stated that the Tesla boss had revoked free lunches from Twitter employees.

Before sparring with Ms. Hawkins, Mr Musk had also replied to @NicheGamer, who shared Andrew Wortman's tweet that stated Elon Musk has fired three-quarters of the workforce and plans to lay off the rest of the workforce. Wortman's complaint was that Twitter would start charging for lunch instead of offering it for free. Replying to Mr Wortman, @NicheGamer had tweeted, ''Maybe they should learn to cook!''

