Elon Musk Says Twitter Interfered In Elections And Failed In Trust And Safety

Prior to his ownership, Twitter "interfered in elections," Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, claimed in a tweet on Wednesday that Twitter has interfered in elections and has been untrustworthy in terms of safety for a very long time.

Giving support to critics who assert that social media platforms have enormous potential to influence politics in the United States and around the world, he wrote: "Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust and safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections."

Musk did not, however, name the particular elections he believed were impacted by the social media platform's inadequacies.

In the same tweet, Mr Musk included the promise that, with his guidance, Twitter 2.0 will become more efficient and open.

"Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent, and even-handed," he added.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter possibly being removed from Apple Inc.'s App Store had been resolved following his meeting with iPhone maker CEO Tim Cook.

"Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla Inc said in a tweet.

On Monday, Musk accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said it had stopped advertising on the social media platform.

He had later tagged Cook's Twitter account in another tweet, asking, "What's going on here?"

Twitter and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Musk's latest tweet. Apple has not responded publicly to Musk's earlier tweets.

Among the list of grievances tweeted by Musk on Monday was the up to 30% fee Apple charges software developers for in-app purchases, with Musk posting a meme suggesting he was willing to "go to war" with Apple rather than paying the commission.