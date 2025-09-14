Elon Musk Says Microsoft Staff 'Celebrating' Charlie Kirk's Death, Company Reacts

Microsoft is under scrutiny after Elon Musk publicly pressed CEO Satya Nadella to explain screenshots circulating online that appeared to show Activision Blizzard employees mocking the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The images, shared in what one user described as a "mega thread" on X, purportedly showed developers and staff at Blizzard, the gaming studio owned by Microsoft, reacting to Charlie Kirk's assassination with celebratory or mocking comments. Musk, who owns X, responded directly to the screenshots, tagging Nadella in a post that read, "What's going on here, Satya Nadella?"

In a separate post, Musk added, "These are Microsoft employees." His remarks quickly forced a response from the tech giant.

These are Microsoft employees — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 12, 2025

Microsoft issued a statement on X.

"We're aware of the views expressed by a small subset of our employees regarding recent events. We take matters like this very seriously and we are currently reviewing each individual situation," the company said.

It added: "Comments celebrating violence against anyone are unacceptable and do not align with our values."

We're aware of the views expressed by a small subset of our employees regarding recent events. We take matters like this very seriously and we are currently reviewing each individual situation. Comments celebrating violence against anyone are unacceptable and do not align with… — Microsoft (@Microsoft) September 12, 2025

Charlie Kirk, an ally of President Donald Trump and founder of the conservative youth group Turning Point US, was shot and killed this week during a public event at Utah Valley University.

Federal and local investigators have uncovered unusual details in the aftermath of the shooting. Authorities recovered a bolt-action .30-06 calibre rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the scene, along with shell casings and bullets believed to have been fired during the attack.

What drew particular attention were the inscriptions etched onto some of the casings and cartridges. According to reports, one casing bore the words, "Hey, fascist. Catch," while another was marked with lyrics from the Italian resistance anthem "Bella Ciao." Other markings included gaming-style arrows and symbols and one casing read, "If you read this, you are gay, LMAO."

Authorities identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Washington County, Utah, as the main suspect in the shooting.

Since news of the killing broke, Musk has repeatedly condemned online celebrations of the violence. He described those praising the shooting as "evil" and accused them of "celebrating cold-blooded murder."

In response to one user who suggested the killing should outrage everyone, Musk replied, "Yes."

He also engaged with Article 3 Project counsel Will Chamberlain, who shared a post calling not only for Kirk's death but also that of his wife. Musk's reply was, "Either we fight back or they will kill us."