Video: Elon Musk's SOS On 'Crazy Stalker' Who Followed His 2-Year-Old Son

Elon Musk shared a video of a masked person sitting inside thecar

Twitter boss and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he will be taking legal action against Jack Sweeney, a university student behind the now-suspended Twitter account that tracked the billionaire's private jet flights. This came after Mr Musk shared that his son, who was travelling in a car, was followed by a “crazy stalker” at night.

In a post on Thursday, the Tesla CEO wrote that a Twitter account that shares the real-time location of anyone will be taken down. “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info,” Mr Musk wrote.

“Posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok,” the tweet further read.

Mr Musk, in a subsequent tweet, shared that last night a car carrying his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 was followed by a person who thought that the Twitter boss was in vehicle. “Last night, a car carrying Lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving and climbed onto the hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family,” he wrote.

Elon Musk, later, also shared a video of a masked person sitting inside the car. In the clip, a person wearing a black hoodie and mask is seen sitting inside a white car. The number plate of the vehicle is also shown in the video. “Anyone recognise this person or car?” asked Mr Musk.

Twitter suspended the bot account that tracked Elon Musk's jet flights on Wednesday. “Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended," creator Jack Sweeney tweeted from his personal account, which also has been suspended now.