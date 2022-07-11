Elon Musk's Signature Reply To Twitter's Lawsuit Threat

Musk's lawyers have said Twitter did not respond to requests for information on fake accounts

Two days after he pulled out of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Elon Musk today took a swipe at the microblogging platform's leadership in his signature style.

The Tesla Inc CEO shared a meme from his official handle amid the countdown for a big legal fight after the Twitter board threatened to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. Musk's lawyers have said Twitter had failed to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the platform.

Mr Musk today shared a grid -- the first column had laughing images of him, and the second column had his remarks on the Twitter deal.

The first remark read, "They said I couldn't buy Twitter". The next grid added, "Then, they wouldn't disclose Bot information."

This was followed by a reference to the legal action threat by the Twitter board: "Now, they want to force me to buy Twitter in court."

The last grid, which features of photo of Mr Musk laughing out loud, reads, "Now, they have to disclose bot info in court."

Data on bots or fake accounts was one of key demands of Musk since he announced his decision to take over Twitter.

A letter sent by his team read, "As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement."

"In short, Twitter has not provided information that Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Musk's original requests," it added.

Twitter boar's chairman, Bret Taylo, has said the board will pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," he tweeted after Musk pulled out of the deal.

Twitter has reportedly hired a New York-based law firm to sue Elon Musk and is likely to file a lawsuit next week.