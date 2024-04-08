Elon Musk Predicts AI Will Be Smarter Than The Smartest Human Next Year

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Monday said artificial intelligence that was smarter than the smartest human probably would be developed next year, or possibly the next.

In a wide ranging interview on X spaces that had multiple technology glitches, Musk, whose companies include AI startup XAI, also told Norway wealth fund CEO Nicolai Tangen that artificial intelligence was constrained by the availability of electricity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)