Elon Musk Says He Advocated For AI Regulations In China Meetings

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk met senior Chinese government officials. (File)

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he has advocated for artificial intelligence regulations and oversight, including in his meetings in China.

Elon Musk made the remarks in a Twitter Space event with Democratic US Representative Ro Khanna and Republican US Representative Mike Gallagher. A few weeks ago, Mr Musk went on a trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)