Elon Musk Says He Advocated For AI Regulations In China Meetings

Washington:
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he has advocated for artificial intelligence regulations and oversight, including in his meetings in China.
Elon Musk made the remarks in a Twitter Space event with Democratic US Representative Ro Khanna and Republican US Representative Mike Gallagher. A few weeks ago, Mr Musk went on a trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials.
