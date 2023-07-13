Elon Musk Says He Advocated For AI Regulations In China Meetings

Elon Musk made the remarks in a Twitter Space event with Democratic US Representative Ro Khanna and Republican US Representative Mike Gallagher.

Elon Musk Says He Advocated For AI Regulations In China Meetings

A few weeks ago, Elon Musk met senior Chinese government officials. (File)

Washington:

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he has advocated for artificial intelligence regulations and oversight, including in his meetings in China.

Elon Musk made the remarks in a Twitter Space event with Democratic US Representative Ro Khanna and Republican US Representative Mike Gallagher. A few weeks ago, Mr Musk went on a trip to China in which he met senior Chinese government officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.