Elon Musk Is Changing Twitter Email Auto Reply From Poop Emoji To This

Elon Musk bought the platform in October last year.

Elon Musk in March this year announced that journalists who send queries to Twitter's press department will be greeted with a single poop emoji on email. However, it seems that the billionaire has now changed his mind and is doing away with the poop emoji.

This comes after a Twitter user pointed out that several media outlets have reported receiving a poop emoji as a reply when they contacted Twitter's communications team. "Every time i see an article mention this it amuses me... why do they bother trying though?" the user wrote on the microblogging platform. Responding to the same, the Twitter boss said, "We are changing the auto-reply from (poop emoji) to a "We will get back to you soon" infinite loop" In another tweet, he said, "Or maybe a "Check with us again tomorrow" loop."

We are changing the auto-reply from 💩 to a “We will get back to you soon” infinite loop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2023

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users. The tweet has over 4,000 likes and has been viewed over three lakh times.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarcino reacted to the same with two clapping emojis.

"What's your best idea for twitter's auto responder to media requests for comment? I think they should troll even harder by using something like "Please visit Twitter to know what is actually happening in the world. This article may contain propaganda & be misleading," said another person.

"But...why? Seems like an amazingly inefficient use of resources. Poop is more honest," a user.

A third user remarked, "Or crazy idea. Hire someone to respond ?"

When you're stuck in the 'We will get back to you soon' loop and centuries start to feel like seconds pic.twitter.com/DLLXqDBysy — caius.sol (@caiuslyj) July 21, 2023

"You should alternate between the two to give them hope," added another person.

"I read that as .... ".....infinite poop" remarked a user.

A user also stated, "Can confirm it works."

