France's Macron Discussed Twitter Content Rules In Meeting With Elon Musk

France's Emmanuel Macron met with Elon Musk in US on Friday amid concern over new Twitter content policy.

Emmanuel Macron met with Elon Musk on Friday afternoon and discussed efforts that have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations, the French president said in a tweet.

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said in a tweet on Saturday.

