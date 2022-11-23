Watch: Elon Musk Finds "#StayWoke" T-Shirts At Twitter Headquarters

In the video uploaded on Twitter, a person can be seen holding a black T-shirt with "#Stay Woke" printed on it.

Watch: Elon Musk Finds '#StayWoke' T-Shirts At Twitter Headquarters

"Found in a closet at Twitter HQ fr," the Tesla CEO wrote.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk on Wednesday shared a video from Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, US, where he spotted a closet full of “#StayWoke” T-shirts.

In the video uploaded on Twitter, a person can be seen holding a black T-shirt with “#Stay Woke” printed on it. As the camera pans, we see a number of similar black and blue T-shirts kept in compartments of a closet. In the background, a person can be heard saying, “Here we are at the merch thing and there is an entire closet of hashtag woke.”

“Found in a closet at Twitter HQ fr,” the Tesla CEO wrote.

The video gained traction and collected more than 6.4 million views on Twitter.

One user chose to share the definition of the popular term and asked, “So how is that bad or, as you childishly put it?”

As many appeared curious about the T-shirts, Elon Musk, in a now-deleted tweet, wrote that the hashtag Stay Woke T-shirts “stem from the Ferguson protests. [Barack] Obama's own DOJ [Department of Justice] proved this and exonerated the cop. 'Hands up don't shoot' was made up. The whole thing was fiction."

Meanwhile, a user reacted, “You know being woke is a good thing right? It means you care about others instead of being a selfish narcissist. We should all aspire to be woke."

Another said, “It explains pretty much all one should know about what was going on,” referring to Twitter before it got acquired by Elon Musk.

“Cool! Now you have some rags to clean your Teslas,” a user joked.

Another suggested destroying the T-shirts with a “flamethrower”.

A person quipped, “Auction them off for $8 a shirt lol,” hinting at the monthly blue tick fee that Mr Musk had introduced.

After mass resignations at Twitter, many said that the microblogging platform's collapse was imminent. However, Elon Musk shared that he was not worried as “the best people are staying”. He recently also responded to the criticism and quipped, in a tweet, “Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something...?”

Featured Video Of The Day

BJP Cracks Down On Gujarat Rebels, Suspends 12 More Ahead Of Polls

Also Read

.