Watch: Elon Musk Finds '#StayWoke' T-Shirts At Twitter Headquarters

"Found in a closet at Twitter HQ fr," the Tesla CEO wrote.

Elon Musk on Wednesday shared a video from Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, US, where he spotted a closet full of “#StayWoke” T-shirts.

In the video uploaded on Twitter, a person can be seen holding a black T-shirt with “#Stay Woke” printed on it. As the camera pans, we see a number of similar black and blue T-shirts kept in compartments of a closet. In the background, a person can be heard saying, “Here we are at the merch thing and there is an entire closet of hashtag woke.”

Found in closet at Twitter HQ fr ???????? pic.twitter.com/3xSI3KvvHk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

The video gained traction and collected more than 6.4 million views on Twitter.

One user chose to share the definition of the popular term and asked, “So how is that bad or, as you childishly put it?”

Woke = empathetic and sympathetic to societal injustices especially for marginalized groups.



So how is that bad or, as you childishly put it, “?????” — Thunderstorms68 (@HTownMO68) November 23, 2022

As many appeared curious about the T-shirts, Elon Musk, in a now-deleted tweet, wrote that the hashtag Stay Woke T-shirts “stem from the Ferguson protests. [Barack] Obama's own DOJ [Department of Justice] proved this and exonerated the cop. 'Hands up don't shoot' was made up. The whole thing was fiction."

Nah, Bro… why did you delete this? It's your mask off moment, say it with your whole chest pic.twitter.com/Ud1BD54luN — Kate Burns (@Katerqburns) November 23, 2022

Meanwhile, a user reacted, “You know being woke is a good thing right? It means you care about others instead of being a selfish narcissist. We should all aspire to be woke."

You know being woke is a good thing right? It means you care about others instead of being a selfish narcissist. We should all aspire to be woke — zeet (@disillusioned93) November 23, 2022

Another said, “It explains pretty much all one should know about what was going on,” referring to Twitter before it got acquired by Elon Musk.

It explains pretty much all one should know about what was going on — Renata Barreto (@renatajbarreto) November 23, 2022

“Cool! Now you have some rags to clean your Teslas,” a user joked.

Cool! Now you have some rags to clean your Teslas. — Dave Nelson (@red_state_dream) November 23, 2022

Another suggested destroying the T-shirts with a “flamethrower”.

Incinerate with flame thrower. — Bitcoin Archive ???????????? (@BTC_Archive) November 23, 2022

A person quipped, “Auction them off for $8 a shirt lol,” hinting at the monthly blue tick fee that Mr Musk had introduced.

Auction them off for $8 a shirt lol — Karrick (@Karrick46976979) November 23, 2022

After mass resignations at Twitter, many said that the microblogging platform's collapse was imminent. However, Elon Musk shared that he was not worried as “the best people are staying”. He recently also responded to the criticism and quipped, in a tweet, “Wasn't Twitter supposed to die by now or something...?”