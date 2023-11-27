Elon Musk Defends Israel, Says 'Propaganda Convincing Murder Must Be Stopped'

Elon Musk has been accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on X (File)

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk voiced support on Monday for Israel after it came under attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, saying one challenge was "ultimately stopping the propaganda that is convincing people to engage in, you know, murder".

After hearing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Hamas must be destroyed in a live online chat, Musk said: "There's no choice." Musk, visiting Israel during its war on Hamas in Gaza, added: "I'd like to help as well."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)